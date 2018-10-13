Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday said only democratic rule can work in the country and no other system can ever be allowed to function.



Speaking at a seminar arranged by the Asma Jahangir Foundation in Lahore, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the late human rights activist inspired him to take suo motu notices on human rights issues.

“Asma Jahangir worked for human rights and because of her I started taking suo motu notices on human rights violation cases."

The top judge shared that he took his first suo motu notice on instructions of the late lawyer.

“The doors of justice are open 24 hours and anyone can visit GPO Chowk and submit their request. I am [here for the people] 24 hours," Justice Nisar remarked.

“Democracy is an integral part of the Constitution and it is a protector of basic rights and there is no question of going against the law,” he added.