Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Oct 13, 2018

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday said only democratic rule can work in the country and no other system can ever be allowed to function.

Speaking at a seminar arranged by the Asma Jahangir Foundation in Lahore, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the late human rights activist inspired him to take suo motu notices on human rights issues.

“Asma Jahangir worked for human rights and because of her I started taking suo motu notices on human rights violation cases."

The top judge shared that he took his first suo motu notice on instructions of the late lawyer.

“The doors of justice are open 24 hours and anyone can visit GPO Chowk and submit their request. I am [here for the people] 24 hours," Justice Nisar remarked. 

“Democracy is an integral part of the Constitution and it is a protector of basic rights and there is no question of going against the law,” he added.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

 Updated 3 hours ago
By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

Updated 3 hours ago
Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

 Updated 6 hours ago
Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Updated 6 hours ago
By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

Updated 6 hours ago
By-election 2018: What’s up for grabs in the National Assembly

By-election 2018: What’s up for grabs in the National Assembly

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM