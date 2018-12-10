Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Monday Dec 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Shehbaz attends NA session after NAB court grants transit remand

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif attended a session of the National Assembly on Monday, after a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court granted a one-day transit remand of him.

Upon arrival at the assembly, the opposition leader was asked by a reporter if there was strictness inside the prison, to which, he replied saying it was a prison and there had to be strictness therein and one had to bear those hardships.

Asked if he was being provided medical facilities, Shehbaz told newsmen it was his right, however, lamented delay in provision of these facilities.

A police team had brought the former Punjab chief minister to Islamabad from Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore. His residence in the minister's enclave has been declared a sub-jail, where he will stay during the ongoing session of the assembly.

Earlier, Prosecutor Waris Janjua had submitted a request on behalf of the jail superintendent for Shehbaz's transit remand. The plea stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president has to be flown to Islamabad to attend the NA session scheduled for today.

Earlier, NA speaker Asad Qaiser issued orders for production of Shehbaz for a fourth time to allow him to attend the session.

Shehbaz, who was arrested on Oct 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, was sent to the Kot Lakhpat jail on judicial remand on Thursday after an accountability court in Lahore dismissed NAB's request for a further extension in his physical remand.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

 Updated 4 hours ago
Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM