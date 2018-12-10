Ishaq Dar says signed OECD agreement in 2016 during PML-N tenure

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that he signed the Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) agreement in Paris during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s tenure in 2016.

The former federal minister was speaking to ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ on Geo News, where he said that the an exchange of information was to take place in September 2018 under the agreement.

He further said that the Pakistani delegation went to Switzerland for an agreement pertaining to Pakistani accounts in Swiss Bank, and the exchange of information began later owing to delay from Switzerland.

Dar said that the good things should be appreciated and all the information is present on the OECD website in this regard.

“I signed the agreement but never took credit,” said the former minister.

He further said that due to the exchange of information the income tax law was also amended.

On the subject of properties owned by the former finance minister, Dar said that he does not have any property anywhere in the world and he stands firm by his statement.

“Did not hide anything, everything is declared,” said the former minister.

“If the government has any information about any of my properties then it should bring it forth,” said Dar.

In his recent interview with TV anchors, Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that the PTI government had signed agreements with 26 countries regarding foreign accounts of Pakistanis.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused the PTI government of stealing projects which were initiated by her party.

Referring to MOUs on money-laundering, Aurangzeb claimed these were signed by former finance minister Ishaq Dar and stolen by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The real problem of this government is that it lies. The 26 MoUs were signed by Ishaq Dar.”

She added that the PTI government would steal the projects of the PML-N. “An example is when the plate of Shehbaz Sharif was removed and replaced with Imran Khan’s at the Sialkot University.”