Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Overseas Pakistanis to pay duty for bringing more than one cellphone: Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said overseas Pakistanis will have to pay duty if they bring more than one mobile phone to the country.

Responding to a tweet questioning the government's decision to ban overseas Pakistanis from carrying cellphones to the country, Chaudhry clarified, “Overseas Pakistanis can bring mobile phones to the country. Tax will only be imposed on additional mobile phone sets.”

“We are importing mobile phones worth $2 billion. If we do not impose taxes on this then how will we run?”

The information minister added, “The tax on phones worth less than $60 is almost negligible and on expensive phones there’s a 38% duty. This is the most appropriate taxation. We will have to adopt the tax culture.”

.

Lter i.

Later in the day Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar clarified the new mobile phone policy.

"No registration/duty needed on any phone(s) using roaming.  No regulation/duty needed if phone(s) to be used in Pakistan for less than 30 days," he tweeted.

.

.

He added, "Also, no registration/duty required on any phone that was activated or ever used in Pakistan before the 1st of December 2018."

.

.

"Duties and registration can be done at either the airports or in any of the Custom Houses across Pakistan. Phones are not detained during the process of registration or duty payments," the minister added.

.

.

.

.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

 Updated 4 hours ago
Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM