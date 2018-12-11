Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Didn't retire from Tests out of fear of facing Steyn, says Hafeez

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

Mohammad Hafeez says he didn’t retire from Tests out of fear of facing South Africa's Dale Steyn. Photo" AFP

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has rejected the rumours surrounding his retirement from Test cricket, clarifying that he did not retire from Tests out of fear of facing South Africa's Dale Steyn in the upcoming tour.

Speaking to Geo News Hafeez said, “I did not retire from Test cricket because I was not performing. I retired from Test cricket because of personal reasons.”

“I have achieved many milestones in my career and there were no other milestones left for me to play for,” Hafeez said, adding, "I want to focus on white ball cricket from now on.”

Responding to a question, the 38-year-old said, “People think that I am afraid of South Africa's playing conditions and [Dale] Steyn and [Kagiso] Rabada.”

“I have to face these bowlers in one-day cricket also. I will answer these statements with my performance."

Turning to the subject of Lahore Qalandars whom he will be leading in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Hafeez said, “Qalandars have entrusted me with a huge responsibility. I will do my best with the help of the players and management.”

Praising the Qalandars for their work in finding new talent, the former captain said, “Qalandars have done great work with the players' development programme.”

“Our [Lahore Qalandars] aim is now to win matches in PSL. We have a good combination of players, especially AB de Villiers who is a world-class player,” Hafeez said.

“The best thing is we are trying to convince de Villiers to play the full length of the tournament. If that happens we will get to see him in action in Pakistan also.” 

