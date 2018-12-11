Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
Azam Khan

NAB begins probe into Marriyum Aurangzeb's assets

By
Azam Khan

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday initiated a probe into the assets owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.

A NAB spokesperson said they have initiated the probe after receiving a complaint against Marriyum.

"We cannot reveal the complainant's name at this time," the spokesperson added. Further, the spokesperson said that the complainant has provided details of assets owned by the PML-N leader.

Aurangzeb is the current spokesperson of the PML-N. She served as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet and as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting during Nawaz Sharif's third tenure.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

 Updated 4 hours ago
Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

 Updated 4 hours ago
Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM