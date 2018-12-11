NAB begins probe into Marriyum Aurangzeb's assets

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday initiated a probe into the assets owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.



A NAB spokesperson said they have initiated the probe after receiving a complaint against Marriyum.

"We cannot reveal the complainant's name at this time," the spokesperson added. Further, the spokesperson said that the complainant has provided details of assets owned by the PML-N leader.

Aurangzeb is the current spokesperson of the PML-N. She served as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet and as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting during Nawaz Sharif's third tenure.