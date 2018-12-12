Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Malaysia's first lady shares why she asked PM Imran if she could hold his hand

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 12, 2018

Malaysian prime minister, first lady and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Screengrab

Malaysia’s First Lady Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali had emerged as a fan of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to the country.

A video clip from the premier's visit to Kuala Lumpur last month showed Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wife turning to PM Imran and asking: "Prime minister, can I hold your hand?"

Now a video has emerged of the Malaysian first lady speaking at a cheque presentation ceremony by Global Doctors Malaysia and sharing how she held hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Imran.

Recalling the day she took the picture with PM Imran, Siti Hasmah said that they posed for photographs after a lunch. "Mahathir asked to arrange for a picture-taking session. You photographers were there. You know what happened. At that point, he was about to leave. So we took our positions. I asked him if I could take his hand. He said yes,” she recounted.

"So I took his hand. Why I did that is because he is another illustrious son who came to our humble home. So what is wrong with that? Why are you jealous?" she asked.

Regarding holding Putin’s hold, Siti Hasmah said, "My daughter-in-law saw the reports online and she teased me that she was 'ashamed' of me flirting with Putin." She then spoke about the time Putin visited them many years ago in their home "which was the smallest, not like other palaces".

"Putin was one of the lustrous leaders who came to our humble house during an official visit to Kuala Lumpur during the 10 years when we were sidelined and not invited to many functions. He came to our house on his way back to the airport," she said.

The Malaysian first lady also told the audience that she once mistakenly held another man's hand instead of her husband's owing to her poor eyesight. She said, "I was so ashamed. I scolded my husband and told him 'this is what happens when you are not beside me'."

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated an hour ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

 Updated 4 hours ago
Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

 Updated 4 hours ago
Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM