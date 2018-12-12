Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 12 2018
Web Desk

Shireen Mazari lashes out at HEC for ‘harassing’ foreign degree holders

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has accused the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of harassing holders of degrees from foreign universities.

Criticising HEC for its “absurd” system of attestation of foreign degrees, the minister took to Twitter to share her grievances with the educational authority.

Mazari also lamented the attestation fee of Rs5,000 charged by HEC.

“Discovered most absurd HEC system for foreign degree attestation! HEC can't catch plagiarism in time; can't [check] Axact degrees doling out till scandal breaks but harasses foreign degree holders from known Unis despite original Uni degree having Uni seal @ Rs 5000 per attestation!,” she wrote. 

