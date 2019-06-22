Can't connect right now! retry
Saudi Arabia becomes first Arab country to be granted FATF membership

By
Saturday Jun 22, 2019

Saudi Arabia was admitted into FATF following the group’s Annual General Meeting in Orlando, Florida. Photo: File

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has become the first Arab country to be granted full membership of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Arab News reported.

Saudi Arabia which had received an invitation from FATF at the beginning of 2015 to join as an “observer member”, was admitted into the global money laundering watchdog following the group’s Annual General Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The FATF while agreeing to admit Saudi Arabia as its newest member, expressed concern at the risks emanating from Iran posed a threat to the international financial system. "The FATF reaffirmed that it will continue to monitor Iran’s Action Plan, and has warned that if by October 2019, Iran does not ratify the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions in line with the FATF standards, then the FATF will re-impose select additional counter-measures on Iran," a statement issued by the FATF said.

The plenary meeting also said North Korea continues to pose an ongoing money laundering and terrorist financing risk to the international financial system. The meeting called on all countries to apply countermeasures to protect their financial sectors from the risks emanating from North Korea. The US, which completed its presidency of the FATF, said it was looking forward to Saudi Arabia’s active participation and contributions toward advancing the FATF’s goals, Anadolu Agency reported.

With Saudi Arabia becoming a FATF member, the number of permanent members in the group rises to 39.

FM Qureshi briefed NATO boss on India-Pakistan tensions

 Updated 6 hours ago
Iran says US cyber attacks fail, hints at possible talks

 Updated 11 hours ago
FM Qureshi to meet NATO and EU leaders in Brussels

 Updated 12 hours ago
Erdogan dealt major blow as party loses re-run of Istanbul mayor election

 Updated 16 hours ago
Bangladesh train derailment over canal kills five, injures 100: police

 Updated 18 hours ago
Quake of magnitude 7.5 shakes East Timor, Australia; no tsunami feared

 Updated 15 hours ago
Amazon may use delivery drones for surveillance service as US grants patent

 Updated yesterday
Saudi Arabia launches special residency scheme for expats

 Updated yesterday
White House adviser Kushner unveils economic part of Mideast peace plan

 Updated yesterday
