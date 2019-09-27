Can't connect right now! retry
Tribunal sends NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri packing; orders re-polling in NA-265

The election tribunal of the Balochistan High Court on Friday ordered a re-election in the NA-265 constituency (Quetta - II) after declaring the election held there as null and void. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Qasim Khan Suri had been elected from the area back in 2018. Suri was later elected to hold the position of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan. 

The election win of Suri had earlier been challenged by Balochistan National Party leader Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani. The latter alleged that Suri had won the election by rigging the polls. 

After hearing the arguments to both sides of the case, the high court had reserved a decision in this regard earlier this month. The verdict was announced by Justice Abdullah Baloch today. 

Raisani had alleged that out of the total votes cast in NA-265 during polls, more than half had been invalid, and thus the election win stood null and void. 

