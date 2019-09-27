Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 27 2019
Federal govt gives interim charge to Mujeeb-ur-Rehman as DG FIA

Friday Sep 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry gave charge to Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan to serve as interim Director General Federal Investigation Agency, according to an official notification on Friday.

The decision regarding the replacement came as serving DG FIA Bashir Memon went on a 15-day leave, sources said.

According to the notification, the additional charge on an interim basis has been given to Grade-21 officer Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan.

Sources informed that the Ministry of Interior was not satisfied with the performance of Bashir Memon.

The ministry had reservations on the investigations being carried out directly under the DG FIA, said sources, adding that Bashir Memon was sent on a forced leave.

They further said that a new DG FIA can be appointed once Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned.

