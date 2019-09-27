'What a speech': Twitter applauds PM Imran's UNGA address

People watch Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the United Nations General Assembly on a screen in Islamabad on September 27, 2019. India is planning a "bloodbath" in Kashmir, Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran Khan told the United Nations General Assembly on September 27— photo by AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly generated widespread praise on Twitter.

Twitterati were not behind in utilising the social media platform to laud the prime minister on his no-note, extempore speech at the international platform.

From celebrities to other regular social media users, everyone had a point to make about the much-awaited speech, meant to highlight the ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Zainab Abbas summarises it in a few words.

Commentator Ramiz Raja also gushes over it.

Activist Jibran Nasir also lavished praise on Imran Khan's address to the UNGA.



Journalist fraternity were not behind in sharing two cents on the speech.

Veteran journalist Mubashir Zaidi called the speech 'impactful'.

Singer Farhan Saeed expressed pride over PM's eloquent speech.

Here are some tweets to lighten up the mood.

Well, some found the expressions of the Indian delegation during PM Khan's speech quite apt for memes.

One Twitter user pointed out how the premier not only spoke of Kashmir but other pertinent issues too such as Islamophobia.



