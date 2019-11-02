WATCH: 'Go Nawaz Go' chants echo at JUI-F's Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: It was an embarrassing moment for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) when the general secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter mistakenly urged a crowd of protesters to chant 'Go Nawaz Go' instead of 'Go Imran Go'.

The Freudian slip was made by the JUI-F's Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh on Saturday on the main stage of the Azadi March rally in the federal capital.

Darvesh retracted the words after other leaders present on stage intervened to correct him.



Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is an ally of the JUI-F, which is leading the anti-government Azadi March with the backing of nine opposition parties including the PML-N, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), and others.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.



JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.

