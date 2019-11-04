Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on humanitarian grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A divisional bench headed by LHC's Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had reserved the verdict on October 31.

In its verdict, the court directed Maryam Nawaz to submit her passport with the court and submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

Earier, during the hearing on bail plea, Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been subjecting the petitioner to double jeopardy and invoking the laws retrospectively.

Also read: Maryam Nawaz shifted back to Kot Lakhpath 

He argued that Maryam has never been an active shareholder of the CSM while her uncle and cousin have been looking after business affairs after the death of her grandfather Mian Sharif who had established the mill in 1991.

He said all properties, business concerns and companies of the Sharif family including the CSM have already been investigated by a Joint Investigation Team formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panama Papers case.

He said the JIT has not approved a reference regarding the CSM or assets owned by Maryam.

