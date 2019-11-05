Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 05 2019
By
Web Desk

Pakistan dismisses US State Dept report on terrorism

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its disappointment over the US State Department’s Country Report on 2018, saying that it completely overlooks the factual situation.

In a statement the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “Pakistan is disappointed with assertions made in the US Department of State's Country Report on Terrorism 2018, concerning its counter-terrorism efforts.”

In its rebuttal Pakistan stated that the factual situation on the ground, and the tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the war against terrorism have been overlooked.

The FO added, “These efforts have not only resulted in the elimination of Al-Qaeda from this region, but have also made the world a safer place.”

The statement said Islamabad is committed to take concrete actions under its National Action Plan.

It highlighted that Pakistan has taken extensive legal and administrative measures to implement the obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime. The regime calls for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals.

The statement repeated that Pakistan is continuing actions to fully implement the FATF Action Plan.

The FO said, “As noted in the Report, Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from a number of groups including TTP, JuA and ISKP. The report, however, fails to mention that these groups continue to operate and conduct terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border.”

The FO repeated that Pakistan has facilitated US and Taliban direct talks in good faith. It added that Islamabad’s positive contribution has also been widely acknowledged, including the US. It said that any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts can be effectively advanced through constructive engagement. He said we hope Pakistan’s commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognized and appreciated in the right perspective.

More From Pakistan:

School children move court over smog in Lahore

School children move court over smog in Lahore

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment, says head of medical board

Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment, says head of medical board

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Bilawal, Aseefa worried about Asif Zardari's health

Bilawal, Aseefa worried about Asif Zardari's health

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Internet freedom declines in Pakistan: report

Internet freedom declines in Pakistan: report

 Updated 3 hours ago
For PML-N resigning en masse not an option: Ayaz Sadiq

For PML-N resigning en masse not an option: Ayaz Sadiq

 Updated 2 hours ago
11-year-old Pakistani boy sets new Guinness World record

11-year-old Pakistani boy sets new Guinness World record

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tezgam fire incident: Six railway officers suspended

Tezgam fire incident: Six railway officers suspended

 Updated 5 hours ago
Watch CM Punjab travel without VIP protocol

Watch CM Punjab travel without VIP protocol

 Updated 5 hours ago
A recap of Ishaq Dar’s documented victimisation

A recap of Ishaq Dar’s documented victimisation

 Updated 5 hours ago
IHC asks Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit written apology by Saturday

IHC asks Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit written apology by Saturday

 Updated 5 hours ago
Talks under way between govt negotiating team, opposition's Rahbar Committee

Talks under way between govt negotiating team, opposition's Rahbar Committee

 Updated 7 hours ago
Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers call on Fazl to defuse situation

Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers call on Fazl to defuse situation

 Updated 10 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM