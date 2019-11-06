Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 06 2019
By
Web Desk

Former premier Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 06, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

LAHORE: After 16 days, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Hospital and taken to his residence Jati Umra on Wednesday.

The former prime minister was accompanied by his mother and other family members.

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz also arrived at the Services hospital and accompanied her father to the residence of the Sharif family. She had arrived the hospital after being released from jail.

Nurses and doctors from the Sharif Medical City arrived at the Services hospital, where head of the medical board Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz gave the medical file and reports of the former premier to the doctors of the Sharif Medical City.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, issued a statement, saying that an Intensive Care Unit has been set up at the former premier’s residence and the doctors have put a ban on people from visiting him.

The spokesperson also said that due to low platelet counts there were chances that an infection might develop, and the doctors suggested the setting up of a special medical unit in Jati Umra.

Aurangzeb said that the unit was set up under the supervision of Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. She added that the doctors will be present in the ICU round the clock.

