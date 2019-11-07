India revokes Aatish Taseer's citizenship

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 07, 2019

India, on Thursday, revoked the citizenship of Aatish Taseer, a New York-based author and journalist who is the son of the late Salman Taseer and Indian journalist, Tavleen Singh. 

According to a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs of India, Taseer had failed to answer the ministry's questions about his Person of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards. 

"Thus, Mr. Aatish Ali Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. He has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information," tweeted the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

Taseer, on the other hand, disputed the claims by the Indian Home Ministry, tweeting that he had responded to their notice.

"This is untrue. Here is the Consul General’s acknowledgment of my reply. I was given not the full 21 days, but rather 24 hours to reply. I’ve heard nothing from the ministry since.,"he tweeted.

Taseer is the son of an Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and Salman Taseer, who was the governor of Punjab, in Pakistan, before he was gunned down in 2011.

A couple of months ago, Taseer had written a cover story for the Times in which he had called Modi as 'India's Divider In Chief' and wondered whether the country could endure five more years under him.

Taseer had also written a piece on Prime Minister Imran for Vanity Fair. 

