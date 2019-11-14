Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 14 2019
By
Riaz Shakir

PML-N to move court over Nawaz’s removal from ECL

By
Riaz Shakir

Thursday Nov 14, 2019

Nawaz has decided that if he does not get any relief from court, he will not travel to UK for treatment: sources. Photo: File 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will be approaching the Lahore High Court (LHC) today, to request the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list.

Sharif, the PML-N’s supremo, has decided that if he does not get any relief from the court, then he will not travel to the United Kingdom for his medical treatment, reveal those privy to developments.

“Nawaz Sharif has informed his family about his decision,” a source told Geo.tv, adding that the petition has also been drafted, which will be submitted in the court later today.

Read also: Ball is now in PML-N's court: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The government on Wednesday agreed to let the former prime minister travel abroad to seek specialized care, for a four-week period, provided he submits an indemnity bonds worth Rs7 billion.

Speaking to the media, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that keeping in mind Sharif’s adverse critical medical condition, “he will be given four-week long, one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.”

However, the PML-N has rejected the government’s conditional offer to travel abroad.

