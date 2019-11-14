PML-N leadership has held Nawaz captive: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Thursday said that the PML-N leadership had held Nawaz Sharif captive.



Firdous was speaking to media after a lengthy press conference by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz said that if anything unfortunate happened to his brother Nawaz then Prime Minister Imran would be held responsible for it.

"Ransom is demanded by kidnappers, not facilitators," said Firdous in an indirect reference to the PML-N leadership.

She said that by shifting Nawaz to Jati Umra, the PML-N leadership had held the former prime minister captive.

Firdous said that the government had provided every facility to Nawaz Sharif.

Ball now in PML-N's court: SAPM Firdous

Earlier, Firdous had said in relation to removal of Nawaz's name from the ECL that the ball now lay in the PML-N's court.

Awan, the special assistant on information and broadcasting, was talking to media representatives outside the Islamabad High Court. “Politics can continue but Nawaz Sharif’s health is more important,” she told reporters.

On Wednesday, the PTI-led government had announced that it would allow the former premier to fly to the United Kingdom for medical treatment, provided that he submits indemnity bonds worth Rs7 billion and makes a commitment that he would return to Pakistan and face the corruption cases against him.

Awan said that the laws of the Exit Control List do not allow for a convict to leave the country, “but as an out-of-the-box solution and on the basis of humanity, Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to give him [Sharif] a one-time waiver.”

Sharif, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, is currently at his residence in Lahore. Last month, he was rushed to a hospital after his health worsened. Sharif is suffering from multiple health complications and requires medical tests which are not available in Pakistan.

“Despite political differences, when the prime minister found out that a person’s life is in danger, he advised all spokespersons to not politick on Nawaz Sharif’s health,” Awan added.

Sharif’s brother Shehbaz is expected to hold an important press conference later today regarding the family’s decision.