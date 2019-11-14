German ambassador expresses concern over Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck on Thursday expressed his concern over the human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, the envoy said that improvements need to be visible at the Line of Control while voicing his apprehensions regarding India’s atrocities on the people of the disputed territory.

He further commented on trade ties between Pakistan and Germany saying that while the figure stands at $3 billion, the volume should be much higher.

He further highlighted that since Pakistan’s population comprises 60 percent of youth, this can be a contributing factor in the country’s progress.

Moreover, he reiterated his support in enhancing the capacities of Pakistan’s youth.

He also expressed his displeasure on the Rs20 million tax imposed at Lahore’s Annemarie Schimmel Centre.