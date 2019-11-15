Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 15 2019
By
Web Desk

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar stable and recovering

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 15, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar rushed to the ICU after having trouble breathing. Photo: India Today

Acclaimed Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, after getting admitted to the hospital earlier this week, is stable and recovering. 

The Twitter account of the singer thanked everyone who expressed their concern and prayed for the singer’s health.

India's veteran artist Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition on Monday after she complained of breathing problems.

The singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon following issues with her breathing.

A statement issued on her behalf stated: “Lata Mangeshkar ji had a viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering."

