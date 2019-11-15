Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar stable and recovering

Lata Mangeshkar rushed to the ICU after having trouble breathing. Photo: India Today

The Twitter account of the singer thanked everyone who expressed their concern and prayed for the singer’s health.

The singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon following issues with her breathing.

A statement issued on her behalf stated: “Lata Mangeshkar ji had a viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering."