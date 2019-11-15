Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran, COAS meet to discuss security issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday to discuss the security situation of the country. 

The prime minister and the army chief exchanged views on the situation in occupied Kashmir, the western border and internal security of Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the armed forces to facilitate social and economic progress.

He praised the efforts of the armed forces for defending the country's borders and for ensuring the stability of the country. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the decision to induct new faces into the federal cabinet, sources told Geo News on Friday. The changes are likely to be announced soon.

According to people familiar with the developments, a meeting of the Core Committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been called to discuss the proposed changes of federal ministers.

The meeting will also discuss the recent wave of protests against the government, the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the media frenzy over the removal of Sharif from the Exit Control List.

Last month, reports had surfaced that PTI's senior leader Asad Umar was likely to return as a federal minister amid major reshuffle in the federal cabinet.

Sources said that Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry would have to relinquish hold of his portfolio once again. Around eight to 10 ministers were expected to be a part of reshuffle. 

