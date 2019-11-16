Can't connect right now! retry
India declare on overnight 493-6 in Bangladesh Test

Saturday Nov 16, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja playing a shot during the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

INDORE: India on Saturday declared their first innings on their overnight score of 493 for six against Bangladesh on day three of the first Test in Indore.

Bangladesh start their second innings with a deficit of 343 after being bundled out for 150 in the first innings.

The hosts rode on opener Mayank Agarwal's 243 to pulverise the Bangladesh bowlers and amass 407 runs on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, hitting 60, and Umesh Yadav, scoring 25 off 10 balls, provided late evening fireworks before the close of play on day two.

