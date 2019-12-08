PM Imran says Pakistan is a firm believer of regional cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while reiterating commitment to the Charter of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on Sunday, said that Pakistan was a firm believer in the strength and potential of regional cooperation for individual, national and regional development.

“Pakistan further believes that effective and result-oriented regional cooperation can be achieved only by adhering to the cardinal principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect as enshrined in the SAARC Charter,” the prime minister said in a message on 35th SAARC Charter Day being commemorated on December 8.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the SAARC process and expressed hope that the hiatus created in its continuous progression would be removed.

On the Charter Day, he also felicitated the other SAARC member states. The prime minister wished the people of South Asia, peace, progress and prosperity.

He said December 8, marked the day when leaders with vision and foresight adopted the SAARC charter and pledged to work together for the progress and prosperity of South Asia.

During the first summit in Dhaka, on December 8, 1985, the heads of state and government from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives, had adopted the Charter of SAARC.

