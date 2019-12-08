Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Fawad Alam refuses to respond to Inzamam's renewed belittling of his ability

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Fawad Alam on Sunday refused to respond to former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s undermining of his ability, making it clear that he would not say anything against a person he considers his "legend".

Inzamam, under whose rein as the chief selector Fawad was frozen out of all Pakistan squads, is reported to have compared Fawad unfavourably to former English batsman Mark Ramprakash — who had 114 first-class centuries but did not have a similarly run-laden international career.

The latest comments come on the back of his 2018 remarks when he said he has “seen better players than Fawad Alam”.

Fawad, during a press conference in Karachi today, was reminded of Inzamam’s jibes repeatedly but he refused to take media personnel’s bait.

“I will take pride in the fact that I am being compared to Mark Ramprakash. He scored 100 centuries and for me to be compared to him, when I do not even have half the number of his tons he has, is an honour,” he said.

“He (Inzamam) is our legend. I am not anywhere close to him. I neither feel worthy enough to respond to his criticism nor have I been taught to respond in this way. I’ve been taught to respect my elders. He has his own nature, I mean his perspective. He is my legend and I refuse to respond in kind.

It is pertinent to note here that while Fawad and Ramprakash both had stellar domestic careers, the comparison fails at international level where Fawad averages 40-plus in Test and ODIs where the Englishman only managed a figure in mid-20s.

'My father told me never to lose heart'

Fawad made his Test debut in 2009 and played the last of his three Tests the same years as well. Since then he has amassed more than 12,000 runs in domestic circuit but was never picked for any Pakistan squad until Saturday when incumbent head coach Misbah-ul-Haq gave him a chance.

When asked how he managed to keep his concentration up during such a long time, Fawad said: “Of course, 10 years is an incredibly long period. It has many days and hours and minutes. It’s difficult to summarise the experience [in a single sitting].

“Such a period is indeed very difficult but when your family is with you and you keep the company of positive people, then the motivation remains. What helped was being in the company of those who did not tell me that ‘you are being wronged, etc’ like others.”

“My father in particular would always tell me that ‘do not lose heart’,” Fawad said with his voice cracking momentarily. “He keeps on telling me to fight. He has made a tremendous difference in my life.”

Second debut

Fawad, who admitted that the series against Sri Lanka “would feel like a second debut”, also acknowledged that there will be pressure on him to perform.

“Of course, there will be pressure on me to perform as I am back in the side after so long. But then there is always pressure on a player to perform, even in domestic circuit. I will try to overcome any pressure and give my 100 per cent,” he said.

Instead of eyeing a long run in the side, Fawad, now 34, said he would concentrate on the task in hand rather than thinking ahead.

“I think I should live in this moment and concentrate on the opportunity I have right now. Because if I start thinking ahead then my focus on this chance would be affected,” he said. 

RELATED TOPICS

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars' CEO says squad depicts PSL's essence

Lahore Qalandars' CEO says squad depicts PSL's essence

 Updated 3 hours ago
Second T20: West Indies choose to field first against India

Second T20: West Indies choose to field first against India

Updated 3 hours ago
Keane, Neville hail 'proper' Man United performance

Keane, Neville hail 'proper' Man United performance

 Updated 5 hours ago
Man arrested for alleged racist behaviour during Manchester derby

Man arrested for alleged racist behaviour during Manchester derby

 Updated 6 hours ago
Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

 Updated 7 hours ago
PCB invites Miandad, Warnapura as special guests for Pak-Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Test

PCB invites Miandad, Warnapura as special guests for Pak-Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Test

 Updated 7 hours ago
From stars to starlets: Qalandars’ new-look roster captures PSL’s true essence

From stars to starlets: Qalandars’ new-look roster captures PSL’s true essence

 Updated 7 hours ago
PCB to stage day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi next year: sources

PCB to stage day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi next year: sources

 Updated 10 hours ago
Messi hits his 35th La Liga hat-trick

Messi hits his 35th La Liga hat-trick

Updated 18 hours ago
Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaims heavyweight crown

Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaims heavyweight crown

 Updated 19 hours ago
South Asian Games: Pakistan add four gold medals, takes tally to 24

South Asian Games: Pakistan add four gold medals, takes tally to 24

 Updated yesterday
Benzema delivers again as Madrid cruise past Espanyol

Benzema delivers again as Madrid cruise past Espanyol

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM