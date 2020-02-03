Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

IHC asks Vadiyya Khalil to resume her services as CCP chair

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

The IHC on Feb 3, 2020 revoked a government notification seeking dismissal of Chairperson CCP, two other members. — Photo: Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday ruled a government notification null and void that dismissed the Chairperson of Competition Commission of Pakistan, Vadiyya Khalil.

IHC revoked another notification issued by the government to dismiss Muhammad Saleem and Dr Shehzad Ansari, two other members of the commission. The high court directed both members to resume their services. 

IHC Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict, stating that the government cannot dismiss officials without following the prescribed rules and procedures. 

Read more: Deadlock between IHC Bar Association and IHC ends

Khalil and other members of the commission who were dismissed had challenged the finance division’s notification which was issued on October 15, 2018.

The division’s decision came after the federal cabinet’s approval on October 4, 2018.

Khalil was appointed as the commission’s chairperson on October 14, 2017, for a term of three years. Ansari, Saleem were appointed on December 4, 2017 for a period of three years. 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government’s then Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that Khalil and other members of the commission had been appointed illegally. 

Chaudhry had said that it had been decided to remove several high-level officials in banks and government departments as according to a Supreme Court decision, only the cabinet could appoint directors and heads of departments. This role had been unlawfully delegated to Ishaq Dar, the then-finance minister, by the previous PML-N government.

The officials dismissed from their posts include Saeed Ahmed, the president of National Bank of Pakistan; Tahira Raza, the president of First Women Bank; Syed Talat Mehmood, the president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited; and Ehsanul Haq Khan, the president of SME Bank.

Besides, four other officials appointed during the PML-N’s tenure were also removed including Jameel Ahmed, the deputy governor of State Bank; Shamsul Hassan, the deputy governor of State Bank; Khalil, Saleem and Ansar of CCP.

More From Pakistan:

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
ECC to meet today to approve gas price hike

ECC to meet today to approve gas price hike
Conduct FIA inquiry against Sindh ministers, PTI leader asks PM Imran

Conduct FIA inquiry against Sindh ministers, PTI leader asks PM Imran
Govt has taken several initiatives to bring down prices: Hafeez Shaikh

Govt has taken several initiatives to bring down prices: Hafeez Shaikh
CPEC projects, trade with China will not be affected by coronavirus, says Razak Dawood

CPEC projects, trade with China will not be affected by coronavirus, says Razak Dawood
Govt asked to explain under what authority ARU conducted inquiry against Justice Isa

Govt asked to explain under what authority ARU conducted inquiry against Justice Isa
Pakistan will try to compensate Malaysia’s palm oil trade loss to India: PM Imran

Pakistan will try to compensate Malaysia’s palm oil trade loss to India: PM Imran
CCTV footage shows 'family' kidnapping infant from Karachi park

CCTV footage shows 'family' kidnapping infant from Karachi park
Rickshaw driver hired for school pick-and-drop allegedly rapes six-year-old

Rickshaw driver hired for school pick-and-drop allegedly rapes six-year-old
Pakistanis stranded in virus hit-China start arriving as flight operations resume

Pakistanis stranded in virus hit-China start arriving as flight operations resume
CM Murad makes important changes to Sindh cabinet

CM Murad makes important changes to Sindh cabinet
Senate committee directs info ministry to pay media houses' dues within 45 days

Senate committee directs info ministry to pay media houses' dues within 45 days

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM