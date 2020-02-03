Semi-final against India as important as final: U-19 head coach

Pakistan Under-19 team head coach Ijaz Ahmed has described tomorrow's semi-final clash against India "as important as any final World Cup match".

Speaking to a private TV channel, Ijaz Ahmed said “Pakistan team will take the ground with the best combination and strategy. The boys are ready to give their best performance against India.”

The former cricketer went on to say that he has instructed players to not feel the pressure of the match and play their natural game.

"Pakistan team is more balanced as compared to India and we have more variety in the bowling," Ijaz said.

He expressed hope that Pakistan will defeat India and also clinch the title by winning the final.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the quarter-final to set up an exciting semi-final clash with the arch-rivals.



The Green Shirts will face India in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday (February 4).

