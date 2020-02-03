Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Semi-final against India as important as final: U-19 head coach

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Pakistan Under-19 team head coach Ijaz Ahmed has described tomorrow's semi-final clash against India "as important as any final World Cup match". 

Speaking to a private TV channel, Ijaz Ahmed said “Pakistan team will take the ground with the best combination and strategy. The boys are ready to give their best performance against India.”

The former cricketer went on to say that he has instructed players to not feel the pressure of the match and play their natural game.

"Pakistan team is more balanced as compared to India and we have more variety in the bowling," Ijaz said.

He expressed hope that Pakistan will defeat India and also clinch the title by winning the final.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the quarter-final to set up an exciting semi-final clash with the arch-rivals.

The Green Shirts will face India in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday (February 4).

More From Sports:

Huraira perishes as India draws first blood in U-19 World Cup semi-final

Huraira perishes as India draws first blood in U-19 World Cup semi-final
Pakistan, India renew rivalry in U-19 World Cup semis

Pakistan, India renew rivalry in U-19 World Cup semis
New Zealand in trouble as Williamson to miss first India ODI

New Zealand in trouble as Williamson to miss first India ODI
Manjrekar says Indian team's 'self-belief' under Kohli reminds him of PM Imran's Pakistan side

Manjrekar says Indian team's 'self-belief' under Kohli reminds him of PM Imran's Pakistan side
Umar Akmal in trouble again after 'exposing' himself in frustration following failed fitness test

Umar Akmal in trouble again after 'exposing' himself in frustration following failed fitness test
India clean sweep New Zealand in T20I series

India clean sweep New Zealand in T20I series
Misbah names 16-man squad for Bangladesh Tests

Misbah names 16-man squad for Bangladesh Tests

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets, reach U-19 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets, reach U-19 World Cup semi-final
Djokovic expresses 'huge respect' for Federer after qualifying for Australian Open final

Djokovic expresses 'huge respect' for Federer after qualifying for Australian Open final
Coronavirus: Pakistani athletes stuck in China due to ‘flight issues’

Coronavirus: Pakistani athletes stuck in China due to ‘flight issues’
Kobe Bryant’s wife heartbreaking note on tragic death of husband, daughter

Kobe Bryant’s wife heartbreaking note on tragic death of husband, daughter
Football team from virus-hit China city arrive in Spain

Football team from virus-hit China city arrive in Spain

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM