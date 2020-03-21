Can't connect right now! retry
Shahid Kapoor made Karisma Kapoor give 15 retakes in 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Shahid Kapoor had angered Karisma Kapoor by making her give retakes of a song 15 times 

Shahid Kapoor is no easily regarded as one of Bollywood's top stars but the path to fame and glory was no bed of roses for him.

The Jab We Met actor is said to have started his Bollywood journey not as an actor but as a background dancer.

And in one of the earlier interviews making rounds online, it was revealed that he had once angered Karisma Kapoor by making her give retakes of a song 15 times owing to his blunders.

The Padmaavat actor had been on the sets of Dil To Pagal Hai and was said to have made multiple mistakes to the song which he termed as ‘offbeat’.

He further revealed that he had used one of the other dancers as a shield while denying that he hadn’t been the one messing up the steps.

Apart from the Karisma Kapoor-starrer, Kapoor revealed that he had also performed in Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai’s Taal

