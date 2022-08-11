Kareena Kapoor looks ethereal as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Kareena Kapoor is known for her flawless cultural dresses on special occasions

Kareena Kapoor is known for her flawless cultural dresses on special occasions, and she continued the legacy on account of Raksha Bandhan.

The Bollywood starlet was spotted wearing a light green ethnic suit on the occasion. She paired the outfit with gorgeous earrings and completed the look with a matching mojari and dark sunglasses.

Bebo was caught on the camera by paparazzi as she smiled and posed for pictures. Previously she was spotted at the promotions for Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a day before Raksha Bandhan.

She opted for ethnic there as well.

The promotions for Laal Singh Chaddha are in full swing, and the movie will be premiering in theaters on Thursday, August 11.