Siddhant Chaturvedi gets emotional as he wraps ‘Kho Gaye hum Kahan’

It’s a wrap for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and star Siddhant Chaturvedi is emotional as he took to his Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note about the wrap-up.

Chaturvedi’s post read: “… And it's a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess.”

“It's a story about you & me, and we were just... A bunch of cool kids makin' a film,” he added.

Chaturvedi also treated his fans with a wholesome picture of himself with co-stars Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is an upcoming film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.