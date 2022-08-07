 
Bollywood
Sunday Aug 07 2022
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over controversy for charging 12 crore

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally spoke up about the controversy which surfaced last year about her allegedly charging a 12 crore fee for the role of Sita in the film Ramayan.

According to the rumours, the movie required a long commitment due to which Kareena demanded a big paycheck.

The actress was caught up in this controversy last year and now after a gap of one year, the actress finally explained why she kept silent during this controversy. 

She told E News, “I never gave an explanation because I was never offered that.”

Kareena added, “I don’t even know why I was put into that because I wasn’t the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don’t want to put anybody down because even they need stories. Every day people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don’t know where it came from.”

Previously, Kareena Kapoor also spoke about the pay discrimination existing in the film industry. 

At the time she told The Guardian, “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.

During the controversy, many actresses namely; Pooja Hedge, TaapseePannu, and Priyamani defended Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

