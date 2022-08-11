 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates birthday at animal shelter

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez kept it simple and decided to celebrate her birthday at an animal shelter this year
Bollywood starlet Jacqueline Fernandez marked her birthday at an animal shelter this year, and shared a video on her Instagram where she could be seen spending time with a cow.

Jacqueline carried a no-make up look and wore a beautiful lavender kurta with a pair of white palazzo pants for the heartfelt visit.

The caption on the video read: “Happiest place to be at on my birthday. So blessed to see another year, and cheers to the happiest moments now and forever! Thank you to everyone who is a part of my journey.”

On the work front, the actress recently did Vikrant Rona with Kiccha Sudeep. Moreover, she is currently working on the projects Cirkus alongside Pooja Hedge and Ranveer Singh, and Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan.

