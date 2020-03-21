Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Rishi Kapoor shares his words on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor has commented on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus, saying 'Kapoors' are having tough time.

The legendary star, who is very active on social media, took to Twitter to comment on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus as well as Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor who was arrested for money laundering.

The Body actor shared a photo of both Kanika and Rana pondering over the fact that 'it's an especially bad time for Kapoors' and how he hopes and prays to God that nothing bad should happen to the rest of the Kapoors.

Kanika Kapoor, who's diagnosed with coronavirus, had shared the news via Instagram before being transported to a hospital in London, along with the rest of her family, saying: "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,"

Moreover, allegations have been put forward on the 41-year-old singer for her negligence upon return from London and how she attended several parties instead of being quarantined immediately.

