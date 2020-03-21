Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 21 2020
US Embassy coordinating with Pakistani authorities after diplomat shows coronavirus symptoms

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Embassy of the United States in Pakistan on Saturday said that the establishment was aware of reports of a suspected case of coronavirus attributed to an employee of the embassy located in Islamabad. 

"We are aware of reports of a COVID-19 case related to an Embassy Islamabad employee. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information," the spokesperson said in a statement released to the media on Saturday afternoon. 

Also read: Coronavirus updates, March 21: Latest news on the coronavirus outbreak from Pakistan and around the world

The spokesperson added that the embassy was also aware of another report that another employee of the embassy, who arrived at Islamabad airport on Saturday morning, was showing signs of the illness. "That employee is currently being evaluated," the spokesperson said. 

According to the press release, the US Department of State had reaffirmed that it had no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and locally-employed staff. 

"In coordination with Pakistani authorities, the Embassy in Islamabad is implementing all appropriate measures to help control the spread of COVID-19," the spokesperson noted. 

Also read: Balochistan reports 12 more coronavirus cases, nation-wide tally rises to 531

US diplomat tests positive for virus symptoms

A US diplomat tested positive for coronavirus symptoms at the Islamabad airport on Saturday, official documents by the health department had revealed.

According to the documents, the diplomat had arrived in Islamabad from Doha. Sources said the diplomat, instead of being shifted to a hospital, had been moved to an isolation ward at the American Embassy.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rose to 531 on Saturday after Sindh and Balochistan reported more cases. Globally, 185 countries have been affected, more than 11,000 people have died and more than 270,00 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

