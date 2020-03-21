Pakistan suspends international flight operations for 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan announced on Saturday it is suspending international flight operations for two weeks.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf, SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal addressed a press conference in Islamabad today.

The officials apprised the nation about the measures being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 500 people in Pakistan so far.

Dr Yusuf said that a few international flights of Pakistan International Airlines will be allowed to return.

The decision will come into effect from Saturday night, 8pm, informed the Special Assistant to PM.

Dr Yusuf, while calling it a difficult decision, said that the ban is temporary and it does not include cargo and diplomats in Pakistan.

“The government is taking this seriously. All our missions have been issued directions that whatever they can do to help they should do,” he said.

The SAPM said that they are reviewing the situation in the country due to the ongoing pandemic and taking measures which are in Pakistan’s best interest.

“When travel will resume, the coronavirus certification will not be useful and passengers will be allowed to come in without it. Screening process will continue as of right now,” he informed.

PIA to suspend int'l flights for a week

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline is suspending its international flight operations for a week.

The spokesperson added that the suspension will come into effect from March 21 until March 28.

More to follow...