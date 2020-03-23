President Alvi, PM Imran urge unity as nation marks Pakistan Day with pledge to fight coronavirus

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with simplicity amidst an outbreak of the novel coronavirus and with the pledge to fight the disease as it sweeps across the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

All kind of public gatherings, including the showpiece military parade, have been postponed as precautionary measures. However, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will air special programmes, while newspapers will publish special issues on the occasion.

Pakistan Day is observed to commemorate the passage of the Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of achieving a separate homeland.

President, PM urge nation to show unity

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have said in their Pakistan Day messages that the nation should demonstrate unity, discipline and passion in fighting the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the whole world.

The president and premier also paid homage to the founding leaders of Pakistan and expressed unshakable support for the people of Kashmir.

“I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with them and will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for their legitimate right of self-determination,” President Alvi said in his message.

The president said that 23rd March was an important landmark in the history of the nation, as on this day in 1940, the historic Lahore Resolution was passed which united the Muslims of the sub-continent for a greater objective.

"The Muslims of the subcontinent, through their collective will, expressed unwavering resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could lead their lives in accordance with their own religion, traditions, values and culture," he said.

President Alvi also paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and all the other great leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

“Let us express our firm resolve to continue the legacy and heritage bequeathed to us by our founding fathers and by following in their footsteps to make our country a cradle of peace, progress and stability,” a press release quoted the president as saying.

He further observed that the world was facing a severe outbreak of the coronavirus and Pakistanis needed to stand united to fight this pandemic. "It is the responsibility of all segments of society, including the ulema, the media, and political leaders, to play their due role in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the virus,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while lauding the nerve of Pakistani nation against their ordeals in the past, urged the citizenry to show utmost unity, discipline and passion in fighting the coronavirus pandemic that had engulfed the world.

“I am proud to say that the Pakistani nation has the capability to face any ordeal. While celebrating the Pakistan Day this year, we need unity, discipline and passion to face the catastrophe that has engulfed the whole world,” the prime minister said in message to nation on Pakistan Day.

He requested the people to take precautions without getting panicked, as he was personally monitoring the government’s measures against the pandemic. “God willing, we will stand victorious in this test,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the Kashmir dispute was an incomplete agenda of the division of the subcontinent and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support for their right to self-determination.

