Dr Anthony Fauci gets his wish fulfilled as Brad Pitt takes on his role on SNL

Sunday Apr 26 2020
American immunologist and physician, Dr Anthony Fauci on Saturday, had his wish fulfilled of watching Hollywood actor Brad Pitt take on his role on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 56-year-old Fight Club actor took fans by surprise when he opened the show remotely on Saturday, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, essaying the role of the physician, clarified several of the recent comments made by US President Donald Trump regarding COVID-19.

"Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say,” he began.

Pitt, as Fauci, explained further that Trump saying, everyone can get a test, actually meant “no one.”

He then moves on to play a clip of Trump lauding his administration for doing an “incredible job” while adding that the infectious disease that has swept over the globe will “disappear one day, like a miracle.”

"A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles,” said Pitt, adding: “Miracles shouldn't be Plan A."

The Ad Astra star’s surprise cameo on the show was a hit particularly because the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had only recently expressed his desire during a CNN interview, for Pitt to take on his role on SNL.

Before concluding the skit, Pitt removing his wig and stepping out of the character, extolled Fauci.

"To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” he said before thanking the healthcare officials. 

“Thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front lines.” 

