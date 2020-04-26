Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 26 2020
Vicky Kaushal gives a heartfelt welcome to young neighbor after she defeats coronavirus

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Vicky Kaushal recently sparked rumours circulated suggesting he had defied the governmental lockdown

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal after having his apartment complex sealed over a resident testing positive, has joined his neighbours to welcome the recovered patient back.

Turning to Instagram with a heartwarming video of a young girl returning home after recovering from the infectious disease, Vicky applauded her and gave her a warm welcome along with the rest of the neighbourhood.

“Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp,” he wrote.

As per a report by Times of India, the young girl is the daughter of a director living in the complex’s C-wing, situated in Mumbai’s Andheri area, where other stars including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Chitranganda Singh also reside.

Vicky, meanwhile, had recently sparked fury after rumours circulated suggesting he had defied the governmental lockdown to visit his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Refuting the claims, Vicky tweeted: "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice."


