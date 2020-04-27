Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato opens up about having an eating disorder during her Disney days

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 27, 2020

Demi Lovato opened up about the eating disorder she had while she was filming her Disney show

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has recently been wearing her heart on her sleeve as she opens up about her past struggles and experiences.

During a recent Zoom reunion of her Disney pals with whom she starred on Sonny with a Chance, the actor and singer opened up about the eating disorder she had while she was filming the show.

Tiffany Thornton who shared screens with Lovato on the show recalled how her dressing room was always “98 degrees every day.”

Responding to that, Lovato said: “I had an eating disorder, and I was underweight and freezing...I would have people over for meetings on my lunch breaks because that's how much I worked. People would come in, I'd be covered in a blanket, and people would say, 'Why is it 80 degrees in here?' I was like, 'Because I'm freezing.' They would be like, 'Oh my god, what's wrong with you?'"

She further sang praises for Thornton, detailing how she had looked up at her as her role model.

“When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV...I looked at that as, 'God, I wish I had that so bad.' Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time.”

“But I'm so much happier now with the mentality that you have. I look back, and it and I'm like, 'Man, it's a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set’,” she said. 



More From Entertainment:

Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment

Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment
Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist

Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist
Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo

Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo
Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown

Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown
Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine

Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book
Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks

Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks
Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’

Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet
Eminem recalls funny telephonic conversation with Michael Jordan

Eminem recalls funny telephonic conversation with Michael Jordan
'Sons of Anarchy' actor Dimitri Diatchenko found dead

'Sons of Anarchy' actor Dimitri Diatchenko found dead

Scarlett Johansson reveals she has been rejected constantly

Scarlett Johansson reveals she has been rejected constantly

Latest

view all