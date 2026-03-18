Lollapalooza drops 2026 lineup: Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Smashing Pumpkins

Charli XCX, Lorde, Jennie lead Lollapalooza’s 2026 lineup of 170+ acts

Lollapalooza 2026 is locked in for a four-day takeover of Chicago’s Grant Park from July 30 through August 2, with more than 170 artists spread across eight stages.

The lineup is stacked with global stars and rising names including Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lorde, Jennie of BLACKPINK, The Smashing Pumpkins, The XX, John Summit, and Olivia Dean.

Joining them are fan favorites like Lil Uzi Vert, Yungblud, beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Empire of the Sun, Major Lazer, Aespa, The Chainsmokers and Disco Lines.

Since its beginnings in 1991 as Jane’s Addiction’s farewell tour, Lollapalooza has grown into a genre-spanning powerhouse.

It has cemented itself as one of Chicago’s signature summer events since settling in Grant Park in 2005.

Beyond the music, festival-goers can expect skyline views, art installations, and a wide range of food vendors that make the experience uniquely Chicago.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. CT, with a one-hour window offering the lowest prices before the public on-sale begins at 11 a.m.

Options range from General Admission to GA+, VIP, Platinum, and the ultra-exclusive Lolla Insider tier, which includes concierge service, private transport, and pre-festival receptions.

Getting to Grant Park is straightforward, with CTA’s Red, Orange, and Green Lines servicing the Loop, plus buses, rideshares, biking and walking all popular choices.

With its blend of superstar headliners, emerging talent, and immersive experiences, Lollapalooza 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cultural events of the summer.