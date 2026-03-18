Blac Chyna celebrates ex Rob Kardashian's 39th birthday

Blac Chyna has marked Rob Kardashian's 39th birthday with a warm public tribute, sharing a throwback photo with her ex and their daughter Dream on Instagram Stories on 17 March.

"Happy birthday," Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wrote alongside the nostalgic snap.

"You're the best dad to our baby girl, and I appreciate you more than words can say."

Credits: Instagram/Blac Chyna

It's a long way from where the pair once stood.

Chyna and Rob split in 2017, months after welcoming Dream, who is now nine.

What followed were years of legal conflict, in 2022, Chyna took Rob's family to court in a defamation lawsuit involving his sisters Kim, Khloé and Kylie Kardashian, as well as their mother Kris Jenner.

The case was ultimately decided in favour of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Since then, both have taken time to rebuild separately.

Rob stepped back from the spotlight and reality television, while Chyna underwent something of a personal transformation, getting baptised, removing her face fillers and earning a doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

The result, it seems, is a co-parenting relationship that actually works.

Chyna has spoken candidly about how they got there.

"The main thing is communication, and also learning your boundaries," she told Access Hollywood last year. "If you have your own thing going on, you won't be so much in the other person's business."

Chyna also has 13-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with ex-fiancé Tyga.