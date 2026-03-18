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Oscars 2026: What's next for Hollywood's biggest names?

Timothée Chalamet faces Oscars 2026 loss after opera and ballet comments

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

March 18, 2026

Oscars 2026: What&apos;s next for Hollywood&apos;s biggest names?

Oscars red carpet may be rolled up and the golden statues tucked away, but for this year’s Oscar nominees, the spotlight is far from dimming.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that many of the stars who captivated audiences during awards season are already lining up their next big projects.

And some of them might surprise you!

Timothee Chalamet:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Timothée Chalamet, fresh off his nomination for Marty Supreme, is diving back into sci-fi with Dune 3, where he’ll reunite with Zendaya in a war-torn Arrakis.

He’s also attached to a high-octane motocross heist film directed by James Mangold, hinting at a sharp pivot from desert politics to adrenaline-fueled action.

Leonardo DiCaprio:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t slowing down either.

He’s reteaming with Martin Scorsese for What Happens at Night, a mystery thriller co-starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The pairing alone is enough to spark curiosity.

DiCaprio, Scorsese, and Lawrence in one film? That’s a recipe for intrigue.

Michael B. Jordan:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Michael B. Jordan is doubling his workload, stepping behind the camera for a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair while also gearing up for Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice movie and another Creed installment.

Benicio del Toro:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Benicio del Toro is set to star alongside Cameron Diaz and Ana de Armas in Reenactment, a project shrouded in secrecy but already buzzing with anticipation.

Jacob Elordi:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

On the television front, Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi is returning to Euphoria while also joining Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars.

Jessie Buckley:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Jessie Buckley, who stunned audiences with her performance in Hamnet, isn’t slowing down.

She’s joining forces with Saoirse Ronan and Dakota Johnson in Three Incestuous Sisters, a daring adaptation already generating whispers for its bold subject matter.

Rose Byrne:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Rose Byrne is pivoting in a different direction.

Her post‑Oscars' slate is packed.

She stars in the indie drama Tow, releasing March 20, then heads to Broadway for Fallen Angels, opening April 19.

After that, she’ll lead Peacock’s upcoming series The Good Daughter alongside Meghann Fahy — a trio of projects that show her range across film, stage, and streaming.

Emma Stone:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Emma Stone is leaning into comedy with Universal’s rom-com The Catch, while her production company is backing Jesse Eisenberg’s musical comedy at A24.

Elle Fanning:

Oscars 2026: Whats next for Hollywoods biggest names?

Elle Fanning is stepping into the Hunger Games universe as a young Effie Trinket in Sunrise on the Reaping.

The intrigue lies in the mix: Oscar darlings are scattering across genres, from rom-coms to horror, prestige dramas to franchise blockbusters.

The question isn’t whether they’ll stay in the spotlight.

It’s which of these projects will become the next cultural obsession and Oscar contender.

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