Adam Peaty's sister makes peace with mum amid Ramsay fall out

Beth has shared her feelings about the ongoing rift,

Adam Peaty's sister, who was the only family member to attend his wedding, has now spoken about her mother's feud with the Ramsays.

For the unversed, Bethany Peaty, 32, attended sister-in-law Holly Ramsay's hen do and their wedding at Bath Abbey in December.

At that time, she was accused of 'betraying' her family when she prioritised her brother over her mother.

Now, Beth has shared her feelings about the ongoing rift, revealing she has been torn between her loyalties towards her mother and her Olympian brother.

While the tension shows no signs of easing between the sparring members, Beth told the Daily Mail that she has now made peace with her mother Caroline, 60, for the sake of her children.

Beth, a carer who has an eight-year-old son and five-year-old daughter, told the Daily Mail it has been a ‘very difficult time', adding, ‘I’m caught right in the middle of the row.

‘But I’ve made up with mum really for the children. They adore her and she is a great grandma and a good mum.'

Beth, who is engaged to partner Daniel Rogerson, 37, said it was ‘very sad’ that Adam had banned their mother from the wedding, saying: ‘It was a shame and very sad she couldn’t go.'

She hinted she had tried to act as a go between the warring pair, but said she couldn’t help, noting, 'we as Peatys are very strong minded people’.

Beth admitted that her head was turned by all the glitz and glamour of a celebrity world, yet a family source claimed that she has since distanced herself from the Ramsay clan.

In response, Beth shared: ‘It’s a wonderful world, a very different one to the one we know.’

Of her new relatives - chef Gordon Ramsay, wife Tana and influencer daughter Holly - she said: ’They are a good family and made me feel very welcome.’

She added that she had ’no idea’ when she would become a bride and marry her fiancé, saying: ‘I don’t know when we are getting married - it won’t be on the Ramsay scale!'

The mother-of-two had attended the Ramsays' wedding ceremony as maid of honour, with Beth and Holly’s two sisters, policewoman Megan and aspiring chef Tilly, all wowing in floor-length red satin dresses.