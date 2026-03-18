Zendaya brings back her decade-old Oscars look with new detail

Zendaya is stealing hearts with “something old” as secret wedding rumours with Tom Holland continue to swirl.

Seemingly enjoying the spotlight amid intensifying marriage buzz with her Spider-Man co-star, the Dune actress continued to surprise fans in a bridal-white gown while promoting her upcoming film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Challengers actress revived her 2015 Oscars look with new accessories, notably including her engagement ring and what appeared to be a wedding band in the same finger.

At the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama, the 29-year-old, who got engaged to Holland in 2025, rewore the silky Vivienne Westwood gown she previously donned to the Academy Awards more than a decade ago.

As the Euphoria star went into her own archives for the occasion her go-to stylist and close friend Law Roach also confirmed fans’ curiosity about the dress.

“Something old,” the stylist wrote over a throwback image of Zendaya smiling as she posed in the dress at the 2015 awards ceremony, affirmin the look was from a past appearance.

It is pertinent to note that Roach, 47, was also the same person who tipped the world off to the alleged nuptials.

Since then, fans have been closely watching the couple’s every move, as an official announcement from Zendaya and Holland is still awaited.