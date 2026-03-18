Timothée Chalamet returns to social media with exciting news

Timothée Chalamet is focusing on his career and future projects despite a major Oscars setback.

Returning to his social media earlier this week, the Dune star treated his fans to an exciting new update.

On Monday, March 16, the three-time Oscar nominee posted a poster of his upcoming movie Dune: Part Three.

The image featured his character as an older, battle-worn Paul Atreides.

It is a close-up of Chalamet’s face, which has been aged, approximately 15 to 20 years, to reflect the time jump from the previous film. The new story leaps forward 17 years.

His skin appears weathered, marked by bruises and distinctive facial scars, particularly one across the bridge of his nose.

Paul's eyes glow with a deep, electric blue, indicating his long-term consumption of spice and his deep connection to Arrakis as the leader of the Fremen.

The words "THE EPIC CONCLUSION" are centered vertically over his face. While the release date is visible in the bottom-right corner, the official Dune: Part Three logo is centered at the bottom.

The Marty Supreme lead shared the photo with the caption "DUN3 TRAILER TOMORROW."

The new photo is part of a series of character posters released by Warner Bros. to promote the film ahead of its December 18, 2026, theatrical release.

This third installment, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah.

It follows Paul, now the Emperor Muad'Dib, as he deals with the consequences of his rise to power and his "Holy War".

Notably, his loss at the 98th Academy Awards, held on Sunday March 15, didn't let the American-French heartthrob crippled his enthusiasm for the new movie on the horizon.

For the unversed, Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his performance as ping-pong player Marty Reisman in the A24 sports drama.

Despite being a frontrunner throughout the awards season and winning the Golden Globe, he lost the Oscar to Michael B. Jordan, who won for his dual role in the film Sinners.