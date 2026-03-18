Michael B. Jordan's sweet school story goes viral after Oscar win

Right after Michael B. Jordan picked up his 2026 Oscar, the internet did what it does best – dug up a story that feel straight out of a feel-good movie.

Musician Adam Melchor hopped online to share a memory that’s equal parts wholesome and “wait… what?!”

Turns out, long before the red carpets and dual roles in Sinners, Jordan was just “one kid” at a Newark arts school who made a big impression.

Melchor, recalled tagging along with his dad – then a vice principal – during summers at school, where he met a teen who “sort of took me under his wing.”

"He would play basketball with me, and we would walk around, and it really meant a lot to me."

Cue the plot twist.

That “one kid”? Yep, it was Michael B. Jordan.

Melchor said he only connected the dots later when his dad took him to see Hardball.

"And the kid that I wound up hanging out with was Michael B. Jordan. So, you know, I was asking my dad a million questions about him afterwards."

Not everything was picture-perfect though. According to Melchor, his dad shared that Jordan had “a little bit of a hard time” back then.

"'Some of the kids give him a hard time, because they're pretty jealous,' "

Fats forward, and that energy clearly flipped. Fans will remember Jordan’s viral clapback moment: "Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?"

Melchor wrapped things up with a message that hits differently now:

"So A., congratulations to Michael B. Jordan, B., be careful who you make fun of in high school, and C. If you’re ever around Michael and you’re seeing this, I’m so down to play basketball again."

Moral of the story? Be nice. You never know who’s headed for an Oscar.