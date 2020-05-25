Turkey's Erdogan extends condolences on PIA plane crash

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Turkey has once again pledged to stand by Pakistan in every difficult situation as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to the bereaved families who had lost their near and dear ones in the tragic PIA plane crash on Friday that killed 97 people aboard.



The assurance was made by the Turkish president during a telephone call to his Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi on Monday, where Turkish prime minister also extended best wishes of the government and people of Turkey for the Pakistanis on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hoping that the current challenge of coronavirus pandemic would be overcome soon, President Alvi reciprocated heartfelt Eid greetings to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey.

Alvi also thanked his Turkish counterpart for looking after Pakistani nationals during the dooming times of pandemic and for sending Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) against COVID-19.

Appreciating President Erdogan’s message of abiding to solidarity after the unfortunate airplane crash in Karachi, President Alvi reiterated that Pakistan on its part would continue to nurture time-tested and un-paralleled fraternal relations between the two countries.