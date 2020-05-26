Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut reveals her family’s reaction to her real estate purchase

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Kangana Ranaut opens up on reactions to her 48cr bungalow. Photo: 

Kangana Ranaut rocked fans when she provided a virtual tour of her Rs48cr eco-friendly bungalow. After long financial struggles from her early days, the actress is now self-made enough to buy on her own accord.

During a virtual tour of her space, Kangana revealed her internal motivation towards the purchase, stating, "The idea was to build my own studio. But in between, some of my films hadn't work, like Rangoon and Simran.”

“It's actually a very expensive property in the heart of Mumbai. It's a bungalow, not a flat. So it took a setback, but then after Manikarnika, things changed again and I could rebuild it the way I wanted to. I could have done the basic thing and moved in."

However, owning such a large property carries a large amount of risk on its own and Kangana has been reminded of that every waking minute. "Everyone told me you could have worked anywhere else.”

“Why don't you just rent an apartment instead? I told them I can't go to those glass chambers where there's no life. I need organic fabric, plants around me. My family was like: yeh itni sari demands leke direction mein struggle karne ja rahi hai. My sister is like, she's a diva, tum struggling director ho?"

"My CA told me why are you putting the money in this property? Usually, the studio that is backing the project they give you a place to work and the rent for it. He's asked me to put my money in bonds, or in a restaurant where there would be 40-50 lakhs rent eventually.”

“So there was a group of people from my parents to my CA and my sister who were after my life. So going against the family never really stops. And I was like, 'Can I just do what I want to do?' They felt I'm wasting my money. It was a challenge and I still feel that going forward, I will figure it if it was a good investment or not."

More From Bollywood:

Bhumi Pednekar speaks out against humans causing destruction to the planet

Bhumi Pednekar speaks out against humans causing destruction to the planet
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj Palace' set to be demolished before monsoon hits

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj Palace' set to be demolished before monsoon hits
Sameera Reddy opens up on her experiences as a new mom

Sameera Reddy opens up on her experiences as a new mom
Ananya Panday believes after her debut, 'everything became so real’

Ananya Panday believes after her debut, 'everything became so real’
Anil Kapoor reminisces upon his time working on ‘Mr India’

Anil Kapoor reminisces upon his time working on ‘Mr India’
'Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him': Hrithik Roshan

'Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him': Hrithik Roshan
Madhuri ecstatic after Shah Rukh Khan likes her song ‘Candle’

Madhuri ecstatic after Shah Rukh Khan likes her song ‘Candle’
Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches

Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches
Nora Fatehi extends Eid greetings to fans, expresses gratitude for good health

Nora Fatehi extends Eid greetings to fans, expresses gratitude for good health
“In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going”, says Shah Rukh Khan in his Eid message

“In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going”, says Shah Rukh Khan in his Eid message
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first ever picture together wins hearts

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first ever picture together wins hearts
Salman Khan releases his third song ‘Bhai Bhai’ on Eid

Salman Khan releases his third song ‘Bhai Bhai’ on Eid

Latest

view all