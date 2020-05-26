Kangana Ranaut reveals her family’s reaction to her real estate purchase

Kangana Ranaut opens up on reactions to her 48cr bungalow. Photo:

Kangana Ranaut rocked fans when she provided a virtual tour of her Rs48cr eco-friendly bungalow. After long financial struggles from her early days, the actress is now self-made enough to buy on her own accord.

During a virtual tour of her space, Kangana revealed her internal motivation towards the purchase, stating, "The idea was to build my own studio. But in between, some of my films hadn't work, like Rangoon and Simran.”

“It's actually a very expensive property in the heart of Mumbai. It's a bungalow, not a flat. So it took a setback, but then after Manikarnika, things changed again and I could rebuild it the way I wanted to. I could have done the basic thing and moved in."

However, owning such a large property carries a large amount of risk on its own and Kangana has been reminded of that every waking minute. "Everyone told me you could have worked anywhere else.”



“Why don't you just rent an apartment instead? I told them I can't go to those glass chambers where there's no life. I need organic fabric, plants around me. My family was like: yeh itni sari demands leke direction mein struggle karne ja rahi hai. My sister is like, she's a diva, tum struggling director ho?"

"My CA told me why are you putting the money in this property? Usually, the studio that is backing the project they give you a place to work and the rent for it. He's asked me to put my money in bonds, or in a restaurant where there would be 40-50 lakhs rent eventually.”

“So there was a group of people from my parents to my CA and my sister who were after my life. So going against the family never really stops. And I was like, 'Can I just do what I want to do?' They felt I'm wasting my money. It was a challenge and I still feel that going forward, I will figure it if it was a good investment or not."