Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

All who knew the late Princess Diana, only remember her in the fondest of way

Princess Diana even years after her death remains one of the popular public figures in history.



And all who knew the Princess of Wales, only remember her in the fondest of ways. Photographer Tim Rooke, who worked with the departed soul was also charmed by her undying beauty and graciousness.

During an interview with Us Weekly’s Royally Us episode, the photographer said: "Often, what we do can be very boring. It can be someone walking from a car into a doorway… What the Princess of Wales used to do, she would always just turn before she went into the building, so she’d just look at you at the last second, and it always produced great pictures.”

“I think I did a picture of her, it was on her 36th birthday, which sadly was her last birthday, and she went to the Tate Gallery and there was a reception. She just turned, just before she went in, and it made an absolutely great picture,” he recalled.

“Whereas now, the younger royals do it slightly differently. They tend to talk to the person that’s greeting them, which is, of course only polite, but of course, with her, it was great because you always knew you’d get a picture,” he said.

Rooke has not just photographed Diana but also had the pleasure of capturing Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Speaking about Charles, he said: “I spent years photographing the Prince of Wales, particularly after Princess Diana died. He’s actually great for taking pictures with. He’ll put hats on and do all sorts of things.”