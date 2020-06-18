Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls harder times during his career

Can't connect right now! retry
Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls harder times feeling ‘as if I am going to die soon’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always been open about the mental health struggles he experienced during the turbulent start of his career, and during a recent interview, the actor touched upon those as he “felt like he going to die.”

He told Hindustan Times, “I have always had mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit. I don’t think that I am bigger than them. I had the same intentions as theirs. I didn’t dream of becoming a star. My only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. It continued for 10 years. I did odd jobs and walked to my friend’s house for food. There were difficult times but we were happy even then. But yes, I did feel depressed at times because of lack of work. Depression and frustration start when you dream big.”

During the course of the interview, he explained that people are more likely to feel depressed if they take on bigger challenges. “It won’t happen if you don’t put yourself under the pressure.” He also claimed, “Success doesn’t guarantee happiness. Success doesn’t guarantee happiness.”

The actor went on to say, “Because I wasn’t eating well, so I was getting weak and my hair started falling off. I used to get tired after walking 2 kilometers. I felt as if I am going to die soon. Because of which I used to stay out all day to see the world because I didn’t know how many days will I survive.”

